District extends interim superintendent offer

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the special board meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education voted 7-0 to extend a contingency offer to Dr. Karl Heidrich for the position of interim superintendent.

“The Brandon Board of Education has extended an offer to Dr. Karl Heidrich from Stockbridge Community Schools to be our Interim superintendent,” said Diane Salter, board president.

This is contingent upon contract review, a site visit of the district and board approval of the contract at the Oct. 19, 2020 board meeting. Upon approval of his contract, Dr. Heidrich is available to start on Oct. 26, 2020 here in the Brandon School District. Dr. Heidrich is a qualified and well-rounded educational leader – we are very excited to have him serve our school community.”

Heidrich has been superintendent of Stockbridge schools for eight years, a school district with about 1,300 students district wide.

“This is my 22nd year at Stockbridge community schools, I spent 13 years as a high school principal, this is my eighth year as the superintendent,” said Heidrich. “It’s been a long run, and I saw this opportunity and things kind of fell into place.”

Heidrich, who grew up in Ohio and moved to Michigan for college, has a PhD in educational leadership, and has been in educational leadership for 24 years, and education for 26.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to be an interim in a successful school district,” he said. “I’m excited to get started, I’m looking forward to working with the board members, staff and community. Dr. Outlaw and the board have done a great job, and I want to continue working on that and keep the momentum going for the district and ensure it’s a seamless transition. I’m excited for the opportunity.”