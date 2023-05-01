District opts to move sinking fund vote until November

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — The school board will delay a 1 mill sinking fund millage proposal until November following the expected approval by the governor of a bill that allows for sinking fund dollars to be used for buses.

In November 2022, 58.89 percent of district voters turned down a 1 mill sinking fund millage proposal that would provide over a period of 10 years approximately $570,000 per year.

“Goodrich is one of the few schools in the area that does not currently have a sinking fund,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “It’s difficult to pull the money out of the general fund.”

Sinking funds provide districts with a cost-effective alternative to borrowing through short or long-term bonds, because they require none of the associated interest costs or legal fees. A sinking fund allows districts to have money on-hand to pay for projects.

A similar millage vote was delayed until later this year after the Michigan House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 63 allowing revenue raised under sinking fund millages to be used to support the purchase and maintenance of vehicles to transport students.

“Sinking funds have not been able to be used to purchase buses,” said Baszler. “It’s important for schools. If we had gone on Aug. 8, the legislation would not have passed. We are now allowing time for Senate Bill 63 to be heard and hopefully signed into law.”

Despite the dissent, the bill is expected to be approved.

These funds can be used for technology and facility upgrades, and site improvements without impacting the district’s operating budget.

“The ability to purchase buses would add one more dimension that would not come out of the general fund,” he said. “Those (general funds) would then be used directly to help our kids.”

Earlier this year, the district purchased two 2019, 77 passengers gas-powered buses at a cost of $133,426 and one 2019, with a capacity of 77 passengers diesel powered bus at a cost of $76,239.

The three lease turn-in buses with factory warranties will replace older buses and be available.