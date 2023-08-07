District sinking fund millage set for Nov. 7 vote

By David Fleet

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich School Board OK’d the sinking fund millage proposal resolution for the November 2023 election.

“The sinking fund will be used for construction, repairing building, school security improvements, upgrading technology and all other proposes allowable by law,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent.

If the 1 mill, 10 year sinking fund is passed in the Nov. 7 election, it would generate approximately $615,000 per year for the district. For homeowners every $100,000 in home value the cost would be $100 per year.

The November 2023 millage vote will be the second attempt by the district to pass a sinking fund. In November 2022, 58.89 percent of district voters turned down a 1 mill sinking fund millage proposal that would provide over a period of 10 years approximately $570,000 per year.

The sinking fund is essential for the school districts, said Baszler.

“We can do a good job of educating, and communicating the need for the sinking fund. It’s long overdue and this could set up facilities and now transportation for years to come. This will set us up for the next phase bond in 2027.”

This district will host town hall meetings along with question and answer events to discuss the need for the sinking fund, he said.

“Goodrich is one of three of the 21 school districts in Genesee County that does not currently have a sinking fund,” he said.

For the first time the entire township election, all precincts, will be at the Goodrich High School in November.

How the sinking funds are spent has changed for Michigan school districts.

On May 9, Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved new legislation that will allow school districts, like Goodrich, to now use sinking funds to repair, maintain or purchase buses. Senate Bill 63, which went into effect in early August, will provide greater versatility.

“We are making some progress to get the buses back into some rotation,” said Baszler. “Our buses only have a shelf life of so long before repairs become insurmountable. You just can’t buy six buses all at one time then hopefully they last a long time. A new bus cost about $120,000.”

The school transportation budget is about $300,000 per year.

“The ability to purchase buses would add one more dimension that would not come out of the general fund,” he said. “Those (general funds) would then be used directly to help our kids.”

Earlier this year, the district which currently has 19 school buses, purchased two 2019, 77 passengers gas-powered buses at a cost of $133,426 and one 2019, with a capacity of 77 passengers diesel powered bus at a cost of $76,239.

The three lease turn-in buses with factory warranties will replace older buses and be available.