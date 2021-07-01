District to add security cameras

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the Goodrich School Board of Trustees Ok’d improvements and additions to the security of the district. Funds for the security enhancements are part of the $20,930,000 bond extension approved by district voters on Aug. 4, 2020. Five companies responded to the request for bids.

At a cost of $251,800, the board accepted the bid by Farmington Hills-based Capricorn Diversified Systems. The bid will include instillation, new software and new cameras.

“We are looking at installing a lot of cameras in many places (in the district) and relocating some,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “There are cameras that are non-functional and (some cameras) will be repositioned.

There is also an upgrade to the server.”

The school board also approved Alpharetta, Ga.-based 24/7 Security, Inc. for security cameras to be installed in all school buses. The cost of the project, also from the 2020 School Bond extension is $48,561 with an annual fee of $962. A total of four companies responded.

“This will help with (student) discipline as well as drivers going through our bus stops,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “We currently have cameras on one or two buses now, this would put cameras on all our buses now.”

The information from the cameras will be stored by the district for 30 days.

“I appreciate this preemption approach by the district,” said Kurt Schulte, school board treasurer. “There is legislation that has yet to be passed by lawmakers that will make this mandatory.”

In February, HB 4202 was introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter (D- 6th, Wayne County), to permit school districts to install cameras on school buses for the purpose of prosecuting motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus. The information of the stop-arm camera system shall provide a video or photograph for use as evidence in a proceeding for a violation. On April 21, the House passed the bill 102-7.

Rep. Mike Mueller, (R-51st, which includes Goodrich along with Atlas and Groveland townships) voted for the law. Rep. John Reilly, (R-46th, Brandon Township) voted no.

“The safety of our children is a high priority for me,” said Mueller. “When I was a child, I witnessed a student get hit by a car. I also responded to a fatality for a similar situation when I was a Sheriff’s Deputy. HB4202 adds much-needed safety measures for the protection of our children.”

The House Bill was moved to the Senate and on June 24, the Senate passed the legislation 35-0.