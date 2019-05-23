District to add social worker

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Monday night, the Brandon School Board voted 6-0 to hire another social worker for the district. Vice President Lisa Kavalhuna was absent with notice.

“Our mental health staff is really doing a good job and really working hard to identify students who are in need early,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw.

The hiring of a social worker is part of the mental health initiative in the district’s security plan to have a safe school district. Currently, there are two social workers in the district.

The hiring of a third would put one at the high school, one at the middle school, and one to cover Oakwood and Harvey Swanson Elementary schools.

“Bolstering our overall mental health staff is another piece of the puzzle,” said Outlaw. “This is sorely needed.”

In addition to social workers, Outlaw brought up the Blackhawk help line and state of Michigan’s Ok2Say program, which allows anyone to anonymously alert someone if there is a student that may be struggling.