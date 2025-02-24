District to host Facilities Planning & Feedback Forum ahead of bond

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Goodrich Area Schools is seeking community input as it considers a zero mill-tax-rate-increase bond proposal for November 2025. This potential bond aims to support the district’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and Facilities and Infrastructure Focus Area, ensuring students have access to safe, modern, and engaging learning environments while enhancing facilities and infrastructure to meet future needs.

From 5-7 p.m., Feb. 25 the district is hosting a Facilities Planning & Feedback Forum at Reid Elementary School, 7501 Seneca St., Goodrich to gather input from the community.

This forum will provide parents, staff, and community members an opportunity to review plans, ask questions, and share feedback.

“We are proud of our great community and strong schools,” said Superintendent Mike Baszler. “Your input is essential as we refine our plans for the future for our students and community. We need feedback to determine the best path forward for our students and families.”

Key areas of improvement under consideration include: Replacing aging roofs and updating parking lots for safety; Upgrading heating, cooling, and mechanical systems; Renovating the turf field, tennis courts, & track and enhancing district-wide technology and classroom furniture.

“We are also exploring possible solutions for Reid Elementary and the High School,” said Baszler.

Considerations are future needs such as whether or not to build a new DK-2 elementary school, repurposing Reid as an Early Childhood and Community Center, or facility updates to support science, technology, engineering, skilled trades, and athletics.”