District to seek $39.5M bond in November

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — During the regular meeting on June 16, the Brandon Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the treasury application for the November 2025 ballot bond proposal.

The bond proposal would be a zero-tax-rate increase, and would be for $39.5 million.

“So far, the school district has gathered input from families and community members through a series of focus panels and a district-wide survey,” said Superintendent Carly Stone. “The results were shared in a public presentation to the board of education earlier this spring. Following that, the school district leaders met with the Michigan Department of Treasury to review the list of proposed projects and formally submitted the necessary application paperwork.”

The district is now in the 30-day review process with the state. If approved, the bond would continue work started with the 2021 bond initiative, which focuses on improving school safety, upgrading classrooms and technology, addressing facility infrastructure needs, and updating athletic and play areas.

More information on the proposal will be available at brandonschools.org. Stone also encourages community members with questions to contact the school district central office at 248-627-1800 or by emailing awheat@brandon.k12.mi.us.