Dominick Vincentini Jr.

VINCENTINI, JR., DOMINICK JAMES of Brandon Township; died February 6, 2025. He was 79. Dominick was born September 27, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Dominick and Giovannella (nee: DiCicco) Vincentini. He is survived by five children, Dominick (Cindy) Vincentini, III, Norm (Anna Warner) Vincentini, Michael (Gloria) Vincentini, Amy (Steve) Myers and Mathew (Lucinda) Vincentini; seven grandchildren, Paul & Chloe VandenBosch, Charmaine, Stephanie, Wesley, Dominick, Michael and Natale; one great grandchild, Oaklen; one brother, Vincent (Debbie) Vincentini; two sisters, Jeanne (Craig) Reinke and Carol (Rick) Vincentini Haltom. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bibles. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com