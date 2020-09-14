Don Charles Clasman of Waterford, Michigan; died September 9, 2020.

He was 64.

Born December 9, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late David Earl and Mary Bernice (nee: McDonald) Clasman. He is survived by his wife, Louisa Marie Clasman; two sisters, Marcia (Richard) Little and Janet (Gary) Driton; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Don was a 1974 graduate of Brandon High School. He was formerly employed by Grand Trunk Railroad and currently employed by Great Lakes Industrial Furnace. A private burial will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be thru Crowdfunding at www.villagefh.com To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com