Donald Lake

LAKE, DONALD GEORGE of Goodrich, Michigan; died on December 28, 2022. He was 93. Donald was born on July 3, 1929 in Toronto, Ontario Canada to the late Arthur John and Blanche (nee: Brockenshire) Lake. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Beski; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeri Lake; one son, Donald “Kim” Lake, Jr. and one daughter, Tracy Lake. He retired from Pontiac Motor Division. He was a stamp collector for over 80 years and donated blood giving over 60 gallons.

No funeral service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .

