Donald Short Jr.

Donald Wayne Short, Jr., age 66, left this world on June 20, 2022. The son of the late Donald Sr., and Beverly, he was born on March 22, 1956 and was affectionately known by family and friends as “Buzz”. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Angella, great-nephew, Owen, and his beloved, slobbery companion, Sarge. He is survived by wife, Leslie, daughters Nicole Healy, Crystal Short (Eric Foster), Jessica Short (Ben Jett), and step-daughter Kendall Sopo (Dominic Maisano). He was Grandpa, Grampy, and Papa to grandchildren Jasen, Andrew, Haylee, Leo, Edison, Estelle, Presley, and Dylan. Don is also survived by his siblings Cindy Kesh, Danny (Caron) Short, and Lesley (Robert) Hardenburgh, many nieces, nephews and their children, and his cousins with whom he’d been close his whole life.

Don was a local business owner for several years and was a familiar face to many in the area. He was a die-hard U of M fan and loved cheering for his team. He loved playing golf, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was always quick with a smile and always ready to spin a tale with a gleam in his clear blue eyes. He thought Tom Brady was God’s gift to football. He loved Neapolitan ice cream but would only eat the strawberry and vanilla, always leaving cartons with the chocolate left stacked in the freezer. He was stubborn and feisty, but he loved fiercely. Don enjoyed spending time in the beautiful Upper Peninsula and leaves many of us with plenty of treasured memories.

The Gift of Life Organization was able to provide corneal transplants to two individuals and we take comfort knowing those icy blue eyes will continue to shine. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 1pm at Orchard Grove Community Church in Walled Lake. Immediately following the service, the family will be hosting family and friends for a casual, light lunch reception at Don and Leslie’s home in Ortonville. We’d love to see familiar faces and hear fond memories people would like to share. BYOB and chairs for a nice afternoon celebration of his life. Rest in peace, Clem.