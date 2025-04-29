Donald Todd

TODD, DONALD JAMES, age 87, of Ortonville, passed away April 26, 2025.

He was born on October 9, 1937 in Ferndale, Michigan, son to the late Raymond and Ruth Todd (nee Luscombe). Loving husband to Brenda for 55 wonderful years. Dear brother of Raymond “Mike” (Carolyn) Todd, Terry (Sue) Todd, Geoffrey (Margaret) Todd, Jill (Tim) Moore, Deborah (the late Bob) Walosin, the late Judy Canfield, and the late Charlotte “Kim” (Larry) Bebout. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Donald was a member of St. Anne’s Church for many years. He loved to work on anything mechanical. He was an astronomy buff, who even built his own telescope. A Celebration of Donald’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 12:00 Noon at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South Street. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment Christian Memorial Cultural Center in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Memorial donations in Donald’s name may be made to OCEF Food Pantry P.O. Box 282 Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Kindly keep Donald and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com