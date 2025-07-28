Donna Ashby

ASHBY, Donna O.; of Metamora; born January 16, 1943, to the late Donald and Viola Norton in Highland Park, MI; passed away surrounded by family at her home on July 26, 2025, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of James Ashby for 47 years; loving mother of Denise (Jeff) Konkle, Deborah (Frank) Svochak, Danita (Barry) Bass, Jason (Stephanie) Ashby, Paul Ashby, and Wade Ashby. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Lapeer HOG (Harley Owners Group) Chapter. Donna loved animals, especially dogs.
Private interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy was held on Thursday, July 31st, 2025.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.