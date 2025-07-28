Donna Ashby

ASHBY, Donna O.; of Metamora; born January 16, 1943, to the late Donald and Viola Norton inHighland Park, MI; passed away surrounded by family at her home on July 26, 2025, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of James Ashby for 47 years; loving mother of Denise (Jeff) Konkle, Deborah (Frank) Svochak, Danita (Barry) Bass, Jason (Stephanie) Ashby, Paul Ashby, and Wade Ashby. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Lapeer HOG (Harley Owners Group) Chapter. Donna loved animals, especially dogs.