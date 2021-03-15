Donna Ross

ROSS, DONNA MAE of Lake George, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; died March 14, 2021. She was 87.

She was born December 12, 1933 in Ortonville, Michigan to the late Harry and Winifred (nee: Wolfe) Featherston. She is survived by four children, Thomas (Lori) Ross, William (Debbie) Ross, Nancy (Gordon) Mason and Shari (fiancé Mike Marshall) Rutherford; seven grandchildren, Michelle Frye, Kevin (Nicole) Mason, Michael (Megan) Mason, Lauren (Aleece) Veit, Haley Ross, Andrew Ross and Matthew Ross; seven great grandchildren, Dakota, Lilly, McKenzie, Max, Delaney, Peyton and Benjamin; one sister, Phyllis Finlinson; she is also survived by her special companion, James Brazelton; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth L. Ross and one brother, Marvin Featherston. Donna was a member of the Lake George Booster Club. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville. Her funeral service will be livestreamed at www.villagefh.com at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Family will receive friends on Thursday at a public visitation from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID Restrictions MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. Memorial contributions may be made Kindred Care Hospice. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com