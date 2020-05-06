Douglas Jefferson Watts

WATTS, DOUGLAS JEFFERSON of Lapeer, Michigan.  Died May 5, 2020.

He was 50. 

Douglas was born, November 8, 1969 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Jimmie and the late Suzanne (nee: Glowacki) Watts.  He is survived by one son, Jarrid (Danielle) Watts; his father, Jimmie Watts; one brother, Jimmie (Amy) Watts and one sister, Kelly Dark; his niece Ashlee Dark and nephew, Evan Watts.  Douglas was retired from DTE as a lineman.  Member of Local 17 IBEW.  He was a member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge and a Past Worshipful Master.  A Celebration of his Life will be held a later date.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville Masonic Lodge.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com 

