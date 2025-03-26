Douglas Nanney

NANNEY, DOUGLAS THOMAS, age 73, of Ortonville, Michigan passed away on March 23rd 2025. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan on February 6, 1952, son of Thomas and Esther Nanney. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Claudia Nanney; his 9 children, Michelle (Brandon McFarland), Jesse (LeeAnn Mentz), Josiah (Cassandra Ingles), Katelyn (Joshua Kotchoubay), Michael, Ethan, Rebekah, Andrew and Allison Nanney; his 3 granddaughters, Maeda, Josie and Raegan Nanney; and his brother, Kurt Nanney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Esther Nanney, and his siblings, Sandra Syzmanski, Judith Bateman, Gregory Nanney and Eric Nanney.

Douglas was an outrageous optimist, a family man, and above all, a man of God. He spent the better part of his life spreading the gospel of Jesus. He taught all 9 of his children about the utmost importance of faith and family. He loved his wife unconditionally and couldn’t have been more, proud of the family they created. He was a jokester through and through, finding a way to joke about something in every situation. Always laughing, always having something positive to say and always having a bible verse on the tip of his tongue. He graciously served his community as a Detroit City Police Chaplain for 8 years.

His last day on earth was spent celebrating his wife's birthday with all of his kids and grandkids. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Interment will be at Seymour Lake Cemetery.