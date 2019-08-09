Douglas Shawn “Cowboy Doug” Tetmeyer – Of Goodrich, age 53, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home 1225 West Hill Road, Flint.

Cremation will take place following the service.

Those desiring may make contributions to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Visitation 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Douglas was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on April 22, 1966, the son of the late John Carl and Connie Kay (Wimp) Tetmeyer. On August 17, 1991 he married Kimberly Lawler.

Douglas built a number of homes in the area through Hometec Residential Builders and then followed his love of beer. He took on a variety of roles: craft beer salesman, Hopman, Professor Angus McLaddy, beer educator and overall entertainer. Surviving are wife, Kim Tetmeyer; children, Austin, Duncan and Willow; sister, Diana (Joel) Norgaard; brother, Jarrod (Melissa) Tetmeyer; step-mom, Judy (Jim) Hocking; loving family and friends.Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com