Downtown Ortonville:Ladies Night Out

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

After a year of lockdowns and pandemic-related stress, two local business owners thought it was time to have something to look forward to.

“My original thought was just that it’s been a long year for the citizens, for the businesses, and for the world,” said Kim Hill, owner of Hill Floral and Décor Studio 457 Mill St., Ortonville. “I was talking with Lisa Paynter, owner of It’s the Little Things, and we decided to launch first Ladies Night Out.”

From 4-8 p.m., on April 24, there will be 15 vendors on the sidewalks in downtown Ortonville, entertainment, and plenty of giveaways.

“The vendors will be selling assorted wares from handmade jewelry to homemade breads made with love,” said Hill. “And we will have everything from a violinist to a stand-up comedian. A fun afternoon shall be had by all.”

There will be raffles and gift baskets, and the first 100 women to arrive at the corners of South and Mill streets will get bags filled with free coupons and goodies from the vendors and businesses.

“Call your friends, call your moms, and be sure to join us for our first Ladies Night Out in Ortonville, designed with love,” said Hill.