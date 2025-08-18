Drendia ‘Drenda’ Duquette

DUQUETTE, DRENDIA JUNE, “DRENDA” age 80, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Ortonville passed away August 13, 2025. She was born on November 13, 1944, in Cardwell, Missouri, daughter to the late John and Jackie Wingett (nee Jackson). Loving wife of Phil for 8 years. Dear mother of Tammy Johnson, Kelly (Richard) Madak, and Wendell Johnson; proud grandmother of Joshua (Jojo) Madak and Alissa (Jordan) Welch and one great grandchild on the way. Also survived by the father of her children Wendell Johnson. She is preceded in death by her siblings; Rita Exnowski, Joanne Wingett, and Cecil Hedge. Drendia worked as a certified nurse assistant for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed the great outdoors and being in nature. She was also an animal lover who enjoyed caring for her cats and riding horses. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations in Drendia’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Kindly Keep Drendia and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.