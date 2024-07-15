Drivers not putting phones down

By David Fleet

Brandon Twp. — Cell phone use prompting distracted driving continues to plague Michigan roads, despite stiffer laws and enforcement.

Last week the first report was released since legislation making it illegal to hold and use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan took effect on June 30, 2023. Michigan was the 26th state to establish hands-free driving laws.

At that time, texting while driving was already illegal statewide, however, the new law prohibited individuals from using cellphones while driving — unless it’s being used via a hands-free program or device, like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or physically mounted to a vehicle.

According to the new Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning report, in 2023, there were 15,136 motor vehicle crashes statewide involving a distracted driver in Michigan, which is 305 less than the 15,441 crashes in 2022, a decline of just 2%.

In 2023, there were 59 distracted-driving fatalities and 5,889 injuries in Michigan. In 2022, there were 57 distracted-driving deaths and 5,905 injuries.

Greg Glover, OCSO Brandon Substation commander said not enough officers are stopping people when they see them using their phone while driving.

“Cell phone usage is still one of our leading causes of accidents in Brandon Township,” said Glover. “Especially when it comes to road run-offs and rear end accidents. A year later it continues to be a problem, not enough people have adhered to the law. We have just not seen a big reduction in accidents. People are still holding cell phones and driving.”

In addition, we see a lot more adult drivers holding a phone while driving then younger, he said.

“Perhaps the younger generation is more up on hands-free driving,” he said.

Katie Bower, the Director of the Office of Highway Safety Planning-Michigan State Police, addressed the first report from her office.

“The change in our law last year certainly was the first step,” said Bower, during an interview with The Citizen. “It gives law enforcement some leverage so when they see someone who is on an electronic device it provides some enforcement. The next step is to have visible enforcement out there, but on top of that is education of the public. We need to start changing the culture of driving behavior, just like wearing a seat belt.”

Bower said in Michigan 92% of drivers wear seat belts

“That’s a habit,” she added. “You know it’s the right thing to do. We need to shift the mind-set, especially now that everyone has an electronic device. We’ve all seen it on the road.”

Just because the hands-free technology is available in a vehicle, does not mean it’s safe or recommended, she said.

“It’s still unsafe,” she said. “Often drivers are still distracted during a conversation, it may be easy but not safer. There should not be any phone call while on the road that’s so important to take. Set your phone to not disturb.”

Bower emphasized that while distracted driving is not a huge percentage, of all accidents there are other factors.

“It does not paint the best picture,” she said. “When a person is involved in a crash and they are driving distracted there’s a good chance they are not going to admit they are on a cell phone. Also, if it’s a serious crash and the officer needs to move the vehicle off the road, the last thing they will worry about is whether the person was distracted. The officer’s first job is to make the roadway safe and care for the victims.”

Although the statistics are telling they may not tell the whole story, she said.

What is the solution? Shut car phones off?

Should we have more enforcement?

Katie Bower is the OHSP Division Director

The turning point came in the seventh month when a steep drop in distracted driving took place. Now, almost a year later, incidents are down 19% compared to before the law went into effect. It’s not immediately clear why such a steep drop-off took place.

“So something changed in Michigan and I can’t tell you what it is, but something changed,” he said.

Below is data provided by Cambridge Mobile Telematics that shows the impact of the hands-free law. The figures reveal less phone usage while in the car after the law went into effect, compared to before. Phone motion seconds per hour: 108, Phone motion seconds per day: 171 and Phone motion time per day: 2:51

After Phone motion seconds per hour: 95, Phone motion seconds per day: 151 and Phone motion time per day: 2:30