DTE town hall meeting

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — From 6-8 p.m., Aug. 21, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Holly will host a town hall meeting with representatives of DTE.

Area DTE customers will have an opportunity to discuss their issues and concerns regarding service.

“Personal contact with DTE representatives will provide the best results (for residents),” said Kevin Scramlin, Groveland Township supervisor. “Here’s a chance for residents to talk about outages and brown-outs. Often residents explain how the power has burned out their computers or refrigerators.

I’ve had enough complaints (about DTE) that face-to-face is the best way to get in contact with DTE. Otherwise it’s just a phone call. I encourage residents, if you have had problems please attend. It’s your chance to be heard.”

State Representative David Martin (R-68th District) serves on the House Energy Committee. The standing committee focuses on legislation related to energy policy, environmental quality, telecommunications and consumer protection.

“I’m pleased to welcome DTE back to Groveland Township as they present information to the community on services provided, grid reliability, and look towards the future,” said Martin. “It’s key for our providers to continue to work closely with local and state elected officials to ensure that customers are receiving the best possible service. I’m looking forward to joining our community at this upcoming event.”