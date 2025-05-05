East High Wildcats take the stage at Brandon High School

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — What team? Wildcats!

At 7 p.m., May 9-10, the Brandon High School theater department will perform “High School Musical” in the performing arts center, 1025 S. Ortonville Road.

“High School Musical” is based on the Disney movie of the same name, and focuses on high school juniors Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. Bolton is captain of the basketball team, coached by his father, and thinks he might like auditioning for the school musical even though it conflicts with basketball. Montez is a new student, and also wants to audition, despite push back from the jealous drama club president.

“We wanted a musical that would be fun and upbeat and still exciting for our actors to take on new characters,” said director Grace Lee.

The main story focuses on breaking through stereotypes and exceeding expectations, and Lee’s favorite part is during the song “Stick to the Status Quo.”

“When all the characters are exposing the hobbies and things they like to do that may be different than how they are seen by the outside world,” she said. “Like the skater character really liking to play the cello.”

All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

“The students are really enjoying being part of the show and celebrating being part of the team,” said Lee. “They hope you will come see the show and enjoy getting your head in the game.”

See “High School Musical” at Brandon High School at 7 p.m., May 9-10, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.