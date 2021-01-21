Eat in an igloo?

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Outdoor igloos along with greenhouse structures are the new norm for dining out amidst fridge temperatures and a pandemic that’s shuttered restaurants nationwide.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to give us a running chance at upping our numbers, which have been just atrociously bad,” said Amy Guirey, Village Pub, 411 Mill St., Ortonville.

Though restaurants will be allowed to open for indoor dining, with restrictions, on Feb. 1, many businesses still anticipate people being uncomfortable indoors.

During a press conference on Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration is creating a “working plan” to begin allowing indoor dining at Michigan restaurants and bars—75 days after the closure due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Village Pub, received one igloo and three greenhouses through a grant awarded to the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority.

“We can do in the structures a maximum of 24 (customers), per state limitations, in groupings of six,” said Guirey. “Everybody’s doing carryout, (but) there’s not enough business to go around for everybody trying to survive. We have expanded our menu, we have gotten a website, we are able to do online ordering. I would like to thank all of our customers who have been doing their best to support us and get us through this. They’ve been amazing. This way at least we’ll be able to accommodate groups of customers and give us a chance to make it through this next hump.

Likewise, Stuart Perry, owner of 4-1-1 Pub, 10230 Hegel Road, Goodrich recently reopened his business for carryout and outdoor dining on their patio. Like The Pub, he set up an igloo, and has three more on the way.

“I’m hoping to bring in people that still don’t want to be around others,” said Perry. “The igloos are still comfortable and warm and safe. The tent is also heated for people who want to gather outdoors as allowed by state regulations.”

The local businesses has been closed for indoor dining and just recently reopened to carry-out business.

“It’s tough. We just reopened. We’re 3-11 every day and Sunday 11-3. We’ve had a great turnout,” said Perry. “The support that I’m getting from them (customers), I want to thank them very, very much for doing that. It’s very touching, and I’m so proud of being in this community. Makes me very proud to own this bar. Just hang in, we’re going to get through this.”