Edith Jarvis

JARVIS, EDITH MAY of Grand Blanc formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Died September 6, 2020. She was 85.

Born on May 31, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Russell Richard and Esther (nee: Blank) Cocking. She married the late Eugene A. Jarvis on August 31, 1957 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2009. She is survived by three children, Linda Krautner, Lisa (Kirk) Wolfe and Michael Jarvis; three grandchildren, Daniel Krautner, Rachel Blank and Cassidy Rodriguez. She was a member of Bethesda Christian Church and formerly attended Iroquois Lutheran Church. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at White Chapel Cemetery 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy. Family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the gravesite. Final resting place will be at White Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com