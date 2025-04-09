Edward “Eddie” Ksiazek, a brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 60. Born on June 15, 1964, in Lapeer, Michigan, Eddie was known for his loving nature, his unique sense of humor, and his interesting perspectives on life, which brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

Eddie was a man of many talents and interests and was the proud owner of Eddie’s Lawn Sprinklers. Beyond his professional life, Eddie was an avid outdoorsman who relished the simple pleasures of riding his bike and basking in the sunshine. His love for the outdoors was infectious, and he often encouraged those around him to take a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature.

Eddie’s memory will be lovingly preserved by his siblings, Rebecca Daudlin, Susan (Joe) Rakecki, Linda (Todd) Halifax, Mike (Lisa) Ksiazek, and Steven Ksiazek. His spirit will also live on through his close friends, Michelle Shrader and Ericka Shrader-Bailey, as well as the many nieces and nephews who adored their fun-loving uncle. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Grace, and his sisters, Ann and Nancy, who have now welcomed him into eternal peace.

Those who knew Eddie understood that his presence was a gift. He was the kind of person who could light up a room with his wit and charm. His absence will be deeply felt by all, but the memories he created will continue to inspire smiles and laughter in the hearts of his loved ones.