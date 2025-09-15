Edward Wojtkowicz

WOJTKOWICZ, Edward “Wojo”; of Groveland Township; born July 25, 1953 to Edward and Wanda

Wojtkowicz in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Passed away on September 13, 2025 at the age of 72; Husband of Marian for 48 years; Father of: Jessica (Nick) Slocum, Angie (Justin) Harrell, Jake (Kelli) Wojtkowicz, Bryan (Holly) Wojtkowicz, and Jackie (Joel) Pappas; Grandfather “Jaja” of: Josh, Grace, Audrey, Diana, Johnny, Abigail, Nick, Hailey, Rosie, Ellie, Lauren, Hank, and Gus; Brother of: Anne-Marie Wojtkowicz, Stefne (Frank) Kastelic, John (Connie) Wojtkowicz, and Mary (Marco) Azzopardi. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and is a “second father” to many. Ed and Marian were high-school sweethearts, meeting 57 years ago while both working at his parents’ dining lounge. They were married on July 16, 1977 in Newmarket, Ontario. Ed earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University at Buffalo and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana Tech University. He had a long and successful career putting his engineering knowledge towards development and supply within the automotive industry. He retired in November 2022, but he continued to work as a consultant through his own company, Wojo Tech, L.L.C. Ed was an avid car enthusiast, and he enjoyed playing and coaching athletics (tennis, hockey, and softball). He loved running, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family, his dry wit, his unique charisma, and his genuine love of people. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, September 18th from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday, September 19th at 10:00am at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville with visiting at the church at 9:30am. Memorials may be made to Tunnels 2 Towers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com