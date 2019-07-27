Elaine Westerby

WESTERBY, ELAINE MARIE (Vanderwerp), age 91 passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2019. Elaine was born March 12, 1928 in Pontiac, Michigan to Cecil and Ruth (nee: Fuller) Vanderwerp and lived her entire life in her hometown of Ortonville. On August 7, 1948, she married Ivan N. Westerby and together had 4 sons. They were married for 51 beautiful years until his death. She was one of the longest serving members of the Ortonville United Methodist Church joining the congregation in 1944. She was also a choir member, as well as an Eastern Star. Elaine was a devoted mother, mother in-law, grandma and Gigi and is survived by her sons, Vaughn (Pam), Ed (Gina), Darrell (Jeni) and Yolonda Santoya (fiancé of David). Loving partner Ron Sutton and his children Luann (Dan) Mann and Sherry (Lee) Jacobs. Grandchildren, Troy Westerby, Taylor (Matt) Eckert, Jill (Mike) Gonzales, Lauren (Kevin) O’Neill, Hannah (Kaden Hyvonen) and Blake Westerby. Great granddaughter, Makenna Rae Eckert and a Great grandson due in November. Siblings, James Vanderwerp, RuthAnn (Don) Nevala and Carol Ballman. Sister-in-Law, Dorothy (Westerby) Feenstra. Many nieces and nephews as well as her loving dog, Buffie. She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan on July 3, 2000, son David on December 20, 2018 and daughter-in-law Maribeth Sevigny on January 12, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ortonville United Methodist Church 93 Church Street, Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville. Donations can be made in Elaine’s memory to the Michigan Humane Society or the Ortonville Methodist Church. Mom, you will be forever our sunshine that lights our way. To send a condolence, go to www.villagefh.com