Election day

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

The results are in.

On Nov. 8, voters cast their votes for school board members at both Goodrich and Brandon, village council members in Ortonville and Goodrich, state senate and house seats, county commissioner seats, and more. As of press time, these are the results.

For the Goodrich school board, incumbents Matt Bohlen and Scott VanSumeren won with 25.85 percent of votes and 24.19 percent of votes, respectively. Also on the ballot for the district was a 1 mill sinking fund millage proposal which did not pass, with 55.89 percent of votes against the proposal.

“The sinking fund is necessary to maintain what the district has,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “A sinking fund allows us to buy technology, do major repairs such as a boiler or roof repair. This will be back on the ballot in the near future.”

The Brandon school board Melissa Clark was reelected with 2,623 votes, despite her having stepped down previously and asking people to not reelect her.

Incumbent Kim Smith-Kulaga was also reelected with 2,587 votes, and newcomer Herb Robinson was elected with 2,524. The first runner up was Vinny Bills with 2,454 votes, followed by Melodie Lange with 2,308.

The Brandon School District operating millage renewal, which affected non-homestead properties, did not pass, with 5,154 votes against the millage and 3,312 for the millage.

“Although disappointed that the non homestead millage did not pass, we will be going back out for it as this will be absolutely necessary for the survival of the Brandon School District,” said district CEO Jan Zeisel. “We will look at our communication and figure out how we can better inform the community for this next time.”

Kenneth Quisenberry ran unopposed for Ortonville Village President, and incumbents Larry Hayden and Kay Green were reelected to 4-year terms. Incumbent Pat George was also reelected to a two year term. There will be another 4-year seat that will be determined at a later date.

In Goodrich, the three village council members that were elected are Chris Caverly, Shannon McCafferty, and incumbent Sherry Ann Moore.

The Atlas Township operating millage proposal also did not pass, with 60.99 percent no.

In Oakland County, the county commissioner for the 7th district is Bob Hoffman, with over 60 percent of the vote. For Genesee County, the county commissioner for the 5th district is James Avery with 52.19 percent of votes.

The 24th district state senator was won by incumbent Ruth Johnson, which covers Groveland, Atlas, Brandon and more. The state legislature 68th district was won by David Martin, which covers Atlas and Groveland townships, and the 66th district was won by Josh Schriver, which covers Brandon Township.

The controversial Oakland County Public Transportation millage passed county-wide with 57.24 percent of votes for the proposal. All of the precincts in Groveland were a majority no vote, and in Brandon only precinct five had a majority yes vote on the proposal.

“We are very disappointed with the outcome of the recent transportation millage vote,” said Bob DePalma, Groveland Township supervisor. “We are going to be taxed, a new tax for $252,000 per year out of my pocket and everyone that lives out here pocket for a system that we might be able to get something out of in about four years. That was the best answer I could get.”

The proposal to allow marijuana facilities in Brandon Township did not pass, with 53 percent of votes against the proposal.