Election Preview Guide, Nov. 3 2020, Pt. 1

Editor’s Note: Earlier this month, The Citizen e-mailed questions to candidates in Ortonville and Brandon Townships.

Candidates were limited 30-word responses. Key: (I) Incumbent, (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (In) Independent, (NP) Non-Partisan.

See next week for Brandon School Board, Goodrich village council, and Atlas Township Supervisor. Uncontested races are not published..

Village President (choose one)

Name & years in village: Tonja Brice, 25 years in Ortonville, 9 of them in the Village. (NP) (I)

Occupation, government experience: College and Public Library Associate, College Accounts Payable, and Church Secretary. Currently Village President, DDA Board member, Planning Commissioner, and Brandon Township elections chair, and past Village Trustee.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Short term: Support local businesses, DDA, County, and USDA program grants, and Redevelopment Ready Community certification.

Long term: Pursue funding for infrastructure, Master Plan alignment with business and community input, and support business district projects.

Name & years in village: Daniel Eschmann, My wife and two sons have lived in Ortonville for 27 years now. We enjoy the small-town charm. That is the main reason we moved into Ortonville. (NP)

Occupation, government experience: I am a N.A. Account & Service manager working PPG for 34 years now. I have held public office serving Ortonville residents for 12 years as Trustee and President Pro-Tempore.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Working for residents to Improve Budgeting, Blight, Ordinances. Utilize phased-in approach for roads, Crossman Park drain & sidewalks. Replace Heritage Garden with Gazebo atmosphere. Supporting resident’s decision with No Sewers.

Village Council (choose three)

Name & years in village: Mark S. Butzu, 33 years living in the Village (NP)(I)

Occupation, government experience: Served 15 years on Planning Commission and four years as Village Trustee

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Keeping our village streets, roads, sidewalks maintained benefits our entire residential and commercial areas. Our current Master Plan addresses in detail our approach to achieve these goals.

Name & years in village: My name is Ana Cole and I have lived in the village for two years. (NP)

Occupation, government experience: I am grounds keeper and plant healthcare manager for Fleur Detroit. This is my second run for office, for my first experience working within the government.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

I believe that completing our business district signage and bringing foot traffic into our downtown is crucial to our economic development.

Name & years in village: Anthony M. Randazzo. I Have lived in the Village 11.5 years. Raised 3 stepsons, and 1 daughter with my wife Kimberly. Also have 3 little pugs: Sketti, Meatball, and Vino. (NP)

Occupation, government experience: Retired after 34 successful years in logistics. Now an owner/operator of a small business. Also, part-time Brandon Parks and Recreation employee, and full-time local volunteer and sponsor.

Acquired rank of 2nd Lt. in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, Current VP of the Brandon Community Emergency Response Team.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Become a Trustee so that we can begin strengthening our infrastructure, so that entrepreneurship can begin to thrive. Spend wisely, and limit “special meetings” to 4 per year.

Name & years in village: Coleen Skornicka, 29 years in the village. (NP)(I)

Occupation, government experience: Business owner/manager, 11 years on council

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Plan and execute approved goals while operating within budget so taxes are not increased. Everything has a cost but the ability to separate wants vs. needs. It’s necessary to prioritize in accordance with budget and best for residents.

Name & years in village: Greg Yourst we have lived In Ortonville since 2000. We relocated here from Ft Lauderdale Fl (NP)

Occupation, government experience: Retail management most recently with Bass Pro Shops and Gander Outdoors. Currently working with the U S government / 2020 Census.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Market our downtown area and use what we have to it’s best ability, create a calendar of excitement with our resources. Be part of the solution not the problem.

Name & years in village: Melanie Nivelt, 16 year resident (NP)

Occupation, government experience: Own/operate sales business for the past 15 years. Planning Commissioner, past Village Trustee, DDA Volunteer. Committee’s have included Wayfinding, DDA Mural Project, Waste Hauling, Chicken Ordinance, Redevelopment Ready Community Certification.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Work as a team with our Business Owners, Planning Commission and DDA to support their goals/objectives and create new possibilities for our Village. Begin implementing Wayfinding plans to help drive sales, budget for and implement sidewalk/street plans.

Name & years in village: Ronald H. Sutton, 80 years in the Village (NP)

Occupation, government experience: Retired supervisor from General Motors Proving Ground for Safety Research and Development. Village Council (president pro tem 1985-1988) Brandon Boards- Township, Board of Review, School Board (including term as president), Fire Board

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the village?

Spend tax dollars wisely with long range planning maintaining and improving infrastructure. Evaluate Council’s pay. Aggressively seek grants. Work with Ortonville’s business, promote better walkability around town.

Township Trustee(choose four)

Name & years in Township: Carrie Middleton. 6 years as a business owner and 4 as a resident. (D)

Occupation, government experience: Farmer, no government related experience

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

I want to help create and implement a plan to increase small business ownership in Brandon. I would like to change some ordinances to make it easier for people to grow their own food and create their own energy.

Name & years in Township: Dana Depalma. I have lived in Brandon Township for 17 years and I have served as a trustee on the Brandon Township Board for 10 years. (R) (I)

Occupation, government experience: I am a CPA with a Bachelor of Accountancy from Walsh College. I am the Practice Manager for Rochester Radiology. I have 25 years of Governmental and Business Accounting experience.

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

I would like to lower taxes for residents by finding ways to lower operating expenses while maintaining services and staying financially stable. I would help more businesses move to Brandon.

Name & years in Township: Robert S. Marshall, 20+ year resident of Brandon Township (R) (I)

Occupation, government experience: Retired detective/lieutenant (32 years). Currently adjunct professor of Criminal Justice (27 years). I have faithfully served the past four years as Brandon Township Trustee.

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

The next four years will be troubling times. We face an uncertain economy due to COVID-19, social upheaval, and the situation will likely get worse before it gets better. I offer voters clear thinking, straight talking, conservative leadership.

Name & years in Township: Steven Unruh (R)

Occupation, government experience: Real Estate Investor; retired Michigan State Trooper. Government experience, law enforcement only.

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

I would like to search out available grants that could be fiscally leveraged into improvements for our township. It is important to locate available programs that encourages the growth of our current, and potential, small business owners that has made out township it’s home. It is imperative that we support an agenda that will start to decrease residential taxes.

Name & years in Township: Kathy Thurman, Brandon resident for 34 years (R)

Occupation, government experience: Brandon Township supervisor for 12 years

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

I would like to help keep the Township running smoothly, continue to support fire and police services, continue to support parks and recreation and vote on issues with the best interest of the taxpayers in mind.

Name & years in Township: Heath D. Zietz. Resident in Brandon Township for 12 years. (In)

Occupation, government experience: Electrical engineer for the last 17 years. Attended township meetings for about two years. I gathered data for the IBT committee that was later used for the township presentation.

What would you like to accomplish in the next four years on the board?

Make Brandon a welcoming community for families by bringing compromise to the board, improve transparency, introduce bike lanes using paved shoulders, address our high taxes and review township ordinances.