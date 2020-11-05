Elections end in new local leadership

By David Fleet

Editor

A new look for local boards and councils in Oakland County as newcomers ruled the day in the Village of Ortonville, Brandon Township and the Brandon School Board.

For Ortonville Village Council Incumbent President Tonja Brice gathered 484 votes and defeated President-pro-tem challenger Dan Eschmann with 207 votes to retain her seat for the next two years.

“Well, we look forward to a lot of community interactions between the DDA, planning commission, council, not only that, but the township and school board,” said Brice, on Wednesday following the election. “They’re entities that I work really well with. It gives us a chance to work with people we’re familiar with. I’m excited about that opportunity.”

A new village council majority of Melanie Nivelt, Ron Sutton and Anthony Randazzo won four year seats defeating incumbents Mark Butzu and Coleen Skornicka.

Uncontested in Brandon Township, Jayson Rumball was elected as the new supervisor: Roslyn Blair is the new clerk and Scott Broughton the new treasurer. For Brandon Township Trustee former township supervisor Kathy Thurman, Incumbents Dana DePalma and Robert Marshall along with challenger Steve Unruh were elected.

In Groveland Township, Republican incumbent Supervisor Bob DePalma was re-elected to his fifth term; Incumbent Clerk Patti Back, Incumbent Trustees Jim Christopher and Gina Muzzarelli were also elected. Newcomer Theresa Bills was elected as township treasurer.

As of Thursday Brandon School Board Incumbent Lisa Kavalhuna, newcomers Rebecca Haynes and Hilary Stockoski were elected to 4 year terms as Brandon School Board Trustees. Write-in school board candidates Marla Abney and Jeff Zilke are undetermined as of press time for the final trustee seat.