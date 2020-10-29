Electric fire wells OK’d by township

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Oct. 19 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to fund six new electric wells to supply water for fire suppression. The cost will be $30,000 each and will be purchased at a rate of one well per year.

“The (well) topic came up to the board a few years ago,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “We identified (at that time) where wells were recommended in the township.”

Onica said the need for additional wells was magnified from a house fire on the shores of Lake Shinanguag.

At about 10:30 p.m., June 12, 2017 fire departments from Atlas, Brandon, Davison, Grand Blanc and Groveland townships battled a blaze in the 10000 block of Dar Lane near M-15 on the northeast shore of the lake.

“It was a devastating fire,” she said. “One house was totally destroyed in just (about) six minutes, it was unbelievable.”

Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire.

“And they (homes) were feet from the lake,” she said. We could not access a dry well (for fire suppression) in the area due to traffic.”

As a result, locations for wells were designated in the township that in addition to be used for fires, would also provide a lower ISO ratings.

“Wells will (help) lower insurance rates,” she said.

The area ISO fire score is a rating that determines how well your local fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates.

“With all of their big equipment they (fire department) cannot afford to undertake this,” she said. “Because it is more of a benefit to the entire township, the township would fund these wells. It’s incumbent on us to make sure they have what they need to fight fires and we can provide all the best equipment, but if they don’t have a water source that equipment is not going to be of much value.”

Currently the township has three water sources with electric pumps. They also utilize dry well which repuire a pump from a fire truck to “pull” the water out.

“The dry well need a truck to pump the water out and two firefighters for the process.”

“Our goal is that every residence be within two miles of the water supply,” said Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen. “We are moving toward water supplies for fires with electric pumps, rather than the dry hydrant which requires a fire truck with a pump to load.”

The first electric well will be at the Atlas Township hall. The new six to eight inch wells will pump about 300-400 gallons per minute, said Bullen.