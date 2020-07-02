ELGA Credit Union, ready to help

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- When Gov. Whitmer “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order went into effect on March 24, banks, credit unions, pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations continued to function throughout the order.

Now as the economy slowly opens ELGA continues to provide safe and convenient services.

“Our lobbies remained open by appointment-only for services not available through our drive-thru locations, online banking or by phone,” said Karen Church, ELGA Credit Union CEO.

“ELGA Credit Union quickly recognized the economic impact that COVID-19 presented.”

Locally ELGA Credit Union, 8125 S. State Road, has served the Goodrich community since 2017.

“Our team adjusted quickly, using their skills outside of their usual roles to continue to offer services to our members,” she said. “Tellers usually helping members in our branches jumped into helping members through our interactive teller machines in the our drive-thru and walk-up locations.”

Members from the ELGA consumer lending team quickly got up-to-speed with commercial lending processes to assist members applying for paycheck protection loans.

“All over the credit union, our team members were offering their skills in different departments to ensure our members received the assistance they needed,” she said.

The ELGA lobbies are now open for regular business, with hourly cleaning of Teller Machines and all work surfaces. Some departments continue to work remote to protect the health of those that remain in-office. ELGA implemented social distancing practices throughout the organization. Our associates wear masks to protect the health of our members and associates.