Elisabeth Buettner

BUETTNER, ELISABETH BERTHA, nee Grimm, age 94, of Grand Blanc, passed away July 3, 2025. She was born on May 29, 1931, in Germany, daughter of the late Heinrich and Elisabeth Grimm (nee: Beck). Loving wife of the late Rolf; dear mother of Silvia (Edward) Hamilton, and Iris (Joe) Rozenbaum; proud grandmother of Nicholas Winter, Adam (Tina) Hamilton, Krystle Hamilton and Russell Rozenbaum; great grandmother of Meadow, Destiney, Hope and Isaac. Sister of Sigrid (Josef) Meinlschmidt. Elisabeth worked as a fashion designer and a European tailor for many years, and went on to teach her talents in an adult education program. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, playing cards, Yahtzee and baking. Memorial service will be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, 12:00 Noon at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Kindly keep Elisabeth and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.