Elizabeth MacGill Sanders

SANDERS, ELIZABETH MacGILL of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 4, 2023. She was 69. Elizabeth was born on April 3, 1953, in Waterloo, New York to the late Richard B. and Mary Elizabeth (nee: Pratz) MacGill. She is survived by two children, Kevin (Susan) Sanders and Leah, (Will) Paprocki; three grandchildren, Marissa Sanders and Paige Sanders, and Caleb Paprocki; one great grandson, Carsen Sanders; one brother, Richard MacGill and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sanders and one great grandson, Logan Sanders. Elizabeth was employed at Harness, Dickey and Pierce Attorneys at Law where she was a payroll benefits coordinator. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from State University New York at Brockport. She loved to travel and garden as she took many adventurous trips. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Another visitation will take place at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Warriors Hockey Program for Disabled Veterans www.MichiganWarriors.org . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .