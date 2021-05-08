Emery Childers

CHILDERS, Emery Manford – of Ortonville, age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Emery was born March 7, 1940 in Wide Creek, KY to Bob and Cora (Morris) Childers. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna Kay Childers; sons, Todd (Anne) Childers, Mark (Jody) Childers and Rob (Carrie) Childers; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; cousins and life-long friends. Manford is also survived by his brother, J. Mike (Peggy) Childers and his aunts, Nanny Ellen Rienas and Lena Childers. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Childers.

A faithful provider, Emery retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed his dogs and hunting, but above all else, he loved his Lord and family. Blessed to be part of a very close and large extended family, Emery was thankful for and loved and respected by every single member. Our hearts mourn the loss of his physical presence, but we rejoice that he is with the Lord and we can be reunited with him. Emery’s hope and prayer would be for his entire family to join him some day.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church of Davison, 7306 E. Atherton Road, Davison, MI 48423; Pastor Shawn Kook officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church of Davison. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. A Memorial Service and internment will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Childers Cemetery in Wide Creek, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Schools’ Soaring Eagles Program in Emery’s memory.

