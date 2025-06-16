By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — From 3-D printed keychains to custom-made earrings, Oakwood Elementary fourth graders all became entrepreneurs for a day.

On June 6, the fourth grade students concluded their economics unit with a market for the third and fifth grade students.

“The project was part of our economics unit,” said Kathy Lozier, fourth grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary School. “Students started by researching an entrepreneur of their choice and creating a writing piece to share what they learned.”

In class, the students discussed supply and demand and how advertising affects sales.

“We related our teaching back to the project to give a real-world feel,” she said.

Following the research project, students had to decide if they would perform a service or create a product. They then determined how to price the good or service, and they created an advertisement poster that included the price.

“Students were excited to share their talents and skills with their shoppers,” she said. “We had 100% participation from our classrooms. After the market, students reflected on if they created enough product, the price chosen, how the product of other students affected their sales, and several other factors.