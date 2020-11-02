Eva Ann Wilson

WILSON, EVA ANN of Ortonville; died November 1, 2020. She was 76.

She was born July 21, 1944 in Briley Twp., Michigan to the late Robert and Emma (nee: Crouch) Atkinson. She is survived by two children, Samuel Esposito and Sandy (Jean) Mayhew; five grandchildren, Samantha Esposito, Danielle and Gabrielle Jeffrey, Zachary and Michael Mayhew; one sister, Jenny (Dallas) Beebe; two brothers, William (Florence) Atkinson and Leonard (Tracy) Atkinson; she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Wilson. Funeral service will be private. Pastor Jon Knapp, officiating. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com