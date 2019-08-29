By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of trustees recognized Megan Burny and the district food services after they received an Excellence in Food Services Sanitation award from the Genesee County Health Department. The inspections are made twice per year.

“This award was given to Goodrich Schools out of all the schools in the county,” said Wayne Wright, interim district superintendent.

Each year the Excellence in Food Services award are given to food service establishments who excel in cleanliness, operations, and overall good public health practices. The Genesee County Health Department makes the award to establishments in 10 categories such as catering, donut, or coffee shop, pizza take out, fast food, ice cream shop, mobile, Special Transitory Food Unit and K-12 School full preparation kitchen, ethnic, bar only, full service menu with alcohol, religious or serving site only. Establishments with no or just one violation and no priority or priority foundation violations are considered.