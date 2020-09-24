Extraordinary Blackhawks

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Every month for the past six years, Brandon Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw has honored a staff member as the “Extraordinary Blackhawk of the Month.”

This month, Outlaw decided to honor the entire food service department for all of their work during the coronavirus lock down.

“If it wasn’t for the effort and willingness of these women to work, many families in need would have gone without,” he said. “They were there every day for our students through thick and thin.”

During the lockdown, the food service staff served 90,000 meals for students who were learning from home, and they continue to do so for the families that need it that have chosen to continue learning from home. They have done so uninterrupted since March.

“We cannot thank the Brandon food service team enough for all that they have done through these difficult times,” said Outlaw. “In an uncertain time, they have been a source of stability.”

On Tuesday Outlaw honored Food service director Monica Genslak and her staff Lori Hanft, Carrera Gach, Sandra Kozloff, Kelly Burwell, Mickie Alderman, Deb Rogers, Deb Evans, Karla Cornea, Lori Koontz and Amber Jennings.