Family Movie Night Aug.15

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-At 7 p.m., Aug. 15, Brandon Recreation will host their 6th annual Family Movie Night at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville. The movie being shown is Trolls World Tour.

“We’re going to try and run it like we did in the past minus some activities because of COVID-19,” said parks and recreation director Fred Waybrant. “We won’t have the bounce house, but we’ll have face painting, we’re going to do the free hot dogs and water from Bueches, there will be open volley ball courts.”

Events begin at 7 p.m. This year there will not be a bounce house or a petting zoo, but there will be a few arts and crafts vendors and the playground is open.

“The movie will be on the sledding hill once again, we have plenty of light for people to find their way out there,” said Waybrant. “We’ll make sure people spread out on the hill.”

The movie begins at dusk, usually shortly after 9. The event is free to the public, and parking is by the soccer fields. People are free to bring their own beverages and snacks. There will also be hand sanitizing stations.

“It’s a family gathering, and we’re going to do our best to keep it safe,” said Waybrant.