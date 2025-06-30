Farmers market, Old Mill team up for Fourth of July

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Ortonville Farmers Market is partnering with the Ortonville Community Historical Society and the Desert Angels to host the farmers market on July 5.

The market will move down to the Old Mill Museum for the day.

“This year’s market commemorates the 18th anniversary of the passing of PFC Joseph A. Miracle, Ortonville native and Brandon High School graduate who died in the line of duty on July 5, 2007,” said Leanne Claxton, Ortonville DDA president elect.

To honor Miracle, the Desert Angels will be inside the Old Mill for a packing party, where they will be packing Miracle Boxes to send to troops serving overseas. There will also be an exhibit honoring his legacy inside the museum.

Additionally, there will be gift bags for the first 25 veterans to visit, free ice cream while supplies last, a patriotic photo backdrop, the Vegucation Station and Market Adventurers Club inside the Mann Schoolhouse, and a Patriotic Pet Parade at 11 a.m. Pets can dress up and travel through the market, ending near the time capsule for voting.

To sign up for the pet parade, more information, or to see a full list of items needed for Miracle Boxes, visit Downtown Ortonville on Facebook.

“We will be collecting items for the boxes at the Village Offices on Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and at the Ortonville Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Old Mill from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,” said Claxton.

Desert Angels Miracle Box Donations needed:

• Quart Bags with zipper tops

• Non-chocolate candy bags

• Nuts (Individual size)

• Trail Mix (Individual size)

• Fig Bars

• Protein Bars

• Tuna or chicken salad packets (no cans)

• Gatorade Powder (Individual size)

• Beef or turkey jerky (Must be USDA Certified, no pork products)

• Fruit strips (Dried fruit strips, not fruit snacks)

• Card or Postcard to write home

• Thank you/encouragement note for recipient