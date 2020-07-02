Fatal M-15 traffic accident claims two lives

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At 10:02 a.m., on June 27, Brandon deputies responded to a fatal traffic crash on South Ortonville Road north of Weidemann Drive in Brandon Township.

A 30-year-old resident of Ortonville was driving a van northbound on S. Ortonville Road when she drove left of the center yellow dividing line partially into the southbound lane. At the same time, a 32-year-old resident of Davisburg was driving in the southbound lane. The van swiped the other vehicle, but hit the trailer head on.

The driver and passenger of the van were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing their seat belts. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Drug use is believed to be a factor on behalf of the occupants in the van. The crash remains under investigation.