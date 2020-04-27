Pastor Brian K Johnson, Ortonville United Methodist Church

1 Peter 1:8 (NLT)You love him even though you have never seen him. Though you do not see him now, you trust him; and you rejoice with a glorious, inexpressible joy.

Where are you finding JOY in these difficult times? This is the question I asked this week in my message titled, ‘Hope; Living with Confident Expectation.’ There are times when joy seems only a distant emotion. The circumstances we find ourselves in today are no exception.

This Easter Sunday, we like so many were longing to be with our families, especially our children. We miss the hugs, smiles and laughter, the sharing of stories, and breaking bread together (another way of saying, eating too much). Though Easter was not as we have known it, joy was still something we were able to experience, for two reasons.

First because we were together. Thanks to technology, we were able to see each other’s smiles, share stories, laugh a lot, and in a way be together. Best of all, we were still able to break bread together – The food that filled us and nourished our longing to be physically together, was that of JOY. The good news, none of us left hungry.

How have you experienced joy this past week? I thought I would share some of the responses people gave this past week.

I find joy in video chats with my daughter and granddaughters *

Grateful for the abundance of technology available to us to stay connected!

Finding HOPE and JOY in realizing Faith, Family, and Friends are the true blessings in life…the most important things.

I am finding hope in all the stories of people going above and beyond to help others

I find joy in baking bread for families near me.

I find joy in the expanded family time – young children who are having their best days with family all at home together. Families doing simple things…. together.

I’m finding joy in seeing family through technology, going for walks and hearing/seeing God’s creatures and the caring, loving, selfless acts of mankind.

I am finding joy in spending more time outside and exercising

We are finding joy in family play.

I encourage you to make your own list, I know you will discover, that joy is easier to find than you think.

The second and most important reason our Easter was filled with joy, is because CHRIST IS RISEN! Things may be different for the world and yes, we have been forced to embrace change in a way that is uncomfortable. Yet, the Good News remains as it has since the first Easter – Jesus’ message of hope and love have not changed.

Hebrews 13:8 Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.

There is still Joy to be found in the empty tomb, and it’s now more important than ever, that we go there, to the empty places of our lives, and look for Jesus. While gazing into a shallow empty grave is not our preferred choice, it is there, where we only have to turn our heads and look to find HOPE and JOY – Jesus ALIVE. I trust it’s true, because that is where Mary found Jesus and she was so filled with joy, she could not keep it quiet.

I encourage you to share your joy; tell someone, send a message, or a note, of the places where you have found joy in these difficult times. I believe it will cause you and others to rejoice even more, with a glorious, inexpressible joy. Jesus is alive, to those who willingly choose receive his forgiveness, grace and love. This is one thing we can count on always.

If you do not have a church home, you are welcome to join us each Sunday on Facebook live at 10:00am, or look for the link on our website. Of course, when we are able to gather again, all are welcome.

