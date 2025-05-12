Fire Blankets for Atlas Twp. seniors

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp.— Area township seniors will be a little safer now thanks to a recent Community Development Block Grant.

Fire blankets are available to seniors 62 years old and up, and work by smothering a small blaze by depriving oxygen. The blankets can resist the high temperatures without burning which gives it enough time to work correctly.

“Since a fire cannot continue to burn without oxygen, it eventually will die,” Atlas Township Fire Chief Ed Klimek. “A great advantage of the fire blankets is that they are lightweight and easier to use compared to a fire extinguisher. The blankets weigh about one to two pounds compared to a fire extinguisher that weighs five to ten pounds.”

The fire blankets have the benefit of not expiring or needing maintenance. They also do not leave behind toxic chemicals that require a lot of clean up, Klimek added.

Jim Busch, township supervisor said the blankest are available at the township hall 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The blankets are for township residents only, Village of Goodrich residents are excluded, since they receive separate funding from the CDBG.

Chief Klimek reminded residents to turn off all fuel and power sources prior to deploying the blankets. “If you have a stove fire, turn the burners off immediately,” he said. The fire blankets can be used on small electrical fires only if the power source is turned off, otherwise you risk the chance of electrocution.”

“Don’t forget about your local fire department,” he added. Sometimes people feel too embarrassed to call or they feel bad for making us come out for what they think may be unnecessary. Even if you’ve extinguished a fire, don’t hesitate to call us to come out and double check everything for you. It is part of our job and we do not mind at all.”