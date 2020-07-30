Fire station/MSP detachment plans moves forward

By David Fleet
Editor
Groveland Twp.-Within two weeks plans for a new Fire Station One and Michigan State Police detachment will be sent to Lansing for final approval.
Township officials created drawings of a 14,400 square foot single story building to be located on township property near the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS storage warehouse, a 17,000 square feet facility located at 7337 Grange Hall Road on about two acres of township property.
According to the plans, 7,610 square foot will house the fire department and 6,720 foot will be for the Michigan State Police.
The MSP section will include holding cells, an armory, and a shared training\conference. The fire department will include a garage for eight vehicles including ladder truck and EMS units, along with office space.
“Everyone seems to be good with the plans,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “Now the plans go to the Lansing MSP office. Assuming there are no changes we’ll put this out for three bids. This is more space than the MSP has now, all on one level. We are selling the old building and property to pay for the cost of the new one. This will not be a cost to the taxpayers.”
Plans to replace the aging 70 year old structure located at 14645 Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road have been ongoing for the past few years.
The building was the township’s first fire station and was owned by Oakland County during the 1970s. The building was also a doctors office and at one time a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership. In 1952, the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was renamed Kaiser Motors Corporation and continued building passenger cars through 1955.
By David Fleet