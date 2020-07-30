Fire station/MSP detachment plans moves forward

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-Within two weeks plans for a new Fire Station One and Michigan State Police detachment will be sent to Lansing for final approval.

Township officials created drawings of a 14,400 square foot single story building to be located on township property near the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS storage warehouse, a 17,000 square feet facility located at 7337 Grange Hall Road on about two acres of township property.

According to the plans, 7,610 square foot will house the fire department and 6,720 foot will be for the Michigan State Police.

The MSP section will include holding cells, an armory, and a shared training\conference. The fire department will include a garage for eight vehicles including ladder truck and EMS units, along with office space.

“Everyone seems to be good with the plans,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “Now the plans go to the Lansing MSP office. Assuming there are no changes we’ll put this out for three bids. This is more space than the MSP has now, all on one level. We are selling the old building and property to pay for the cost of the new one. This will not be a cost to the taxpayers.”

Plans to replace the aging 70 year old structure located at 14645 Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road have been ongoing for the past few years.

The building was the township’s first fire station and was owned by Oakland County during the 1970s. The building was also a doctors office and at one time a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership. In 1952, the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was renamed Kaiser Motors Corporation and continued building passenger cars through 1955.

“The new building will be more efficient,” said DePalma. “The current building is a 70 year old structure with several different heating systems. It’s just inefficient and the utilities are astronomical, that’s part of the reason it should be replaced. The building has also been added on many times.”

The current fire department building is located on just over two and one half acres of township owned property—which is currently commercial. If sold, the property could capture tax revenues.

“The proceeds from selling the building and property will facilitate the cost of the new building on current owned township property,” he said. “We will complete the new fire station/MSP outpost facility before evacuating the current building.”

DePalma said an unofficial, although comprehensive estimate on the value of the old building and property has been completed. However, DePalma did not disclose the price until the negotiations are completed.

“Two individuals expressed interest in the building,” he said. “No estimate in the cost of the new building has been obtained.”

The building will be a free span steel building and home to about eight troopers. In 2011, the MSP announced that 19 former MSP posts statewide, including Groveland Township, will convert to detachments, facilities where troopers can start and end their shifts, store property/evidence and meet with the public by appointment.

“The market value of the corner of Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road will be significantly higher when the ORV park opens this September,” he said. “There is no out of pocket cash needed. We’ll get a very good offer for the property and the township will own the new building and property. I’d like to get the projecting going this year.”