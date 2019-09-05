Firearm safety reminders

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-With fall hunting season upcoming area hunters are advised to take caution when discharging a weapon in the township. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander has received numerous complaints from township residents regarding target shooting and lack of proper backstops, as well as excessive firing of weapons occurring at all hours.

“Since hunting season is right around the corner residents should follow the State of Michigan Hunting rules, that will be enforced,” said Glover.

Safety zones are all areas within 150 yards (450 feet) of an occupied building, house, cabin, or any barn or other building used in a farm operation. Also, a proper backstop when discharging a weapon, that will completely stop a round from traveling any farther.

“A bale of hay is not going to stop a bullet,” he said. The round cannot leave the property,” he said. “If they do, you are subject to reckless discharge of a firearm. Also, non stop gunfire is disturbing the peace of your neighbors. That action will be subject to a disturbing the peace citation.”

“This is for the public safety,” he said. “It has become a serious issue, people are pulling their kids into their houses, not knowing where the next bullet is coming from… People are shooting at all hours, so, we are asking for just some common courtesy for your neighbors.”