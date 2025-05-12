Fires during storms along utilities right of ways draws locals concerns

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— High wind events this spring have sparked at least two fires along utilities right of ways in the community.

Brandon Township resident Libby Mancini who lives in the Granger and Meadow Lake Lane area reported grass fires twice in the last two months near strips of land cleared for utility companies.

“It’s very concerning that it happened twice,” said Mancini, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. “We were lucky to be home when the fires started, no telling how far the fire would have spread had we not called 911 and neighbors helped put the fires out.”

High winds played a role in both cases.

On March 15, Brandon Fire Department responded to 13 calls including a grass fire near Mancini’s home. Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis said they responded to several weather related issues that day, including trees and powerlines down. Between 3:40 and 5 p.m. that day there were five calls due to the weather.

Eight firefighters responded to the grass fire on March 15 that was contained along the powerline right of way.

On April 29, BFD also responded to multiple calls during the day including two fires near the right a way around the Granger and Meadow Lake area.

“A family member that lives near me reported ‘popping sounds’ and we called 911 again for another fire,” said Mancini.

The BFD reported 14 calls total on that day with about a third due to powerlines down in several areas of the township.

“The high winds came through the area again,” said Kwapis.

For the April fire, seven firefighters arrived in the Granger and Meadow Lake area. Residents used buckets from a drainage ditch to help extinguish the grassfire.

“Residents helped a lot,” said Kwapis. “We used about 150 gallons of water that day. Luckily, we had enough rain up until that point that it was not going to spread. The March 15 fire was much larger and it was much drier too. It was also the right temperature day.”

The tall powerlines feed the Embridge pumping station in addition to homes along the way, he said. The BFD responded with water backpacks and firefighting brooms.

Mancini said in both fires there was no power line down and no explanation.

“As of now we were told they (area power companies) would do an investigation, however, we were never given any feedback, no information for follow up,” she said.