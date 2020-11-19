Firms vie for superintendent search

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the regular meeting Monday night, the Brandon board of education voted 6-0 to bring in two companies to interview during a special meeting in December for the purpose of choosing one to be the search firm for a new permanent superintendent. Board member Kevin McClellen was absent with notice.

“We had five companies submit bids, three of them were out of state and two of them are in state,” said board president Diane Salter. “One being MASB, Michigan Association of School Boards, and the other being Michigan Business Leadership Institute.”

After six years in the Brandon School district, Dr. Matt Outlaw, accepted a position in Brighton schools as superintendent beginning last October.

Salter noted that the out-of-state organizations were more expensive, four to five times as much as the in-state organizations.

“My suggestion is we just interview the Michigan Business Leadership Institute and MASB,” she said.

The board is aiming for a special meeting to interview the organizations on Dec. 7.