First days approach: local school districts prepare for back-to-school

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

The first days of school are right around the corner for area students

Goodrich Area Schools go back on Aug. 25 for a short week. The district will have no school Aug. 29-Sept. 1 for Labor Day Weekend. Classes will resume Sept. 2

Elementary Open Houses for Reid and Oaktree are on Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. More information is available at goodrichschools.org.

Brandon School District will be back in session on Sept. 2 following the holiday for the first day of school.

Freshman Orientation, led by Link Crew, will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25. Back to school nights for both preschool and elementary students are on Aug. 27. More information is available at brandonschooldistrict.org.