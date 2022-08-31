By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Aug. 20, Jason Vickory of Burton, scored a hole-in-one at Goodrich Country Club.

Jason was playing in the 34th Annual Vickory Invitational which included 108 friends and family. He connected on hole 16, which is a 153 yard, par 3 with a seven iron.

“I hit it, and then lost sight of the ball,” said Vickory. “My brother-in-law watched the ball and thought it had gone in the cup. So he went up to the green and saw my ball in the cup. It was mine.”

It was Vickory’s first hole-in-one after more than 38 years of recreational golf.

“It really gets your adrenaline going,” he said. “Makes you want a second one and coming back for more.”